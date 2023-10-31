Death of 5-year old boy: NHRC issues notice to Delhi Govt, police

Taking suo motu cognizance over the death of a 5-year-old boy after an iron gate fell on him at a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) colony in Siraspur, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday issued notices to the Delhi Chief Secretary, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Vice Chairman and the Police Commissioner of Delhi.

The rights body has sought a detailed report within four weeks in the matter.

The incident happened on 28 October and the family members of the victim and residents have claimed that they had complained several times to the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) and DDA about the broken gate but no action was taken.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, amount to grave violation of the right to life of the victim.

“The authorities are directed to inform if any relief has been granted to the aggrieved family besides the action taken against the officials/officers responsible for not taking action on the complaints regarding damaged gate,” the Commission said in a statement.

The Commissioner of Delhi Police is expected to inform the status of the FIR registered in the matter to the Commission, it said.

The NHRC said the Commissioner is also expected to clarify the contradiction between police version stating that there was no eye witness to the incident while the uncle of the deceased child has reportedly stated that many people were present on the spot when the incident occurred who even tried to save the child but were not able to lift the gate as it was very heavy.