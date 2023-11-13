CBI seeks LG’s nod to book Satyendar Jain in alleged extortion case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has written to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for sanction to file a case against former Jail Minister Satyendar Jain for allegedly extorting money from prisoners for comfortable stay in jail.

According to sources, the CBI sent the request to the LG and sought permission to prosecute Satyendar under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The probe agency has also alleged that a high-profile corruption racket was operational in the Delhi prisons involving senior jail officials who were hand in gloves with private persons and their accomplices.

It has been further alleged that Jain received money to the tune of Rs 10 crore from an alleged, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, and his associates during the period 2018- 21, for making it possible for him to lead a comfortable life behind the bars.

The Tihar Jail falls under the Delhi government’s jurisdiction.

According to the sources, the probe agency claimed that it had proof of Jain received money from Chandrashekar in various tranches.

It is being said the former minister and his associates used to demand protection money from high profile prisoners serving sentences in Tihar, against providing them a comfortable stay.

Jain, who is currently lodged in the Tihar Jail, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate(ED) in May, 2022 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED attached properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to five companies of Jain and few others in a money laundering case.

Jain is accused of using four of the companies allegedly associated with him for money laundering.