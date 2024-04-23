CBI arrests head constable for accepting bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday arrested a head constable of Delhi Police while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a complainant.

A case was registered against a Head Constable of Delhi Police, Police Station Shahdara and unknown others on allegations that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a complainant for allowing him unhindered construction at his house, as per the communiqué issued by the CBI.

After negotiations, the accused agreed to accept Rs 20,000, the Central probe agency said.

The CBI said it laid a trap and caught the accused red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant.

Searches are being conducted at the premises of the accused, it said.

Investigation is continuing, added the probe agency.