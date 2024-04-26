Logo

# India

Chhattisgarh: CBI to probe alleged irregularities in PSC Exam-2021

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai during a Cabinet meeting on January 3 this year had decided to refer the matter to the CBI for a comprehensive inquiry.

Statesman News Service | Raipur | April 26, 2024 9:13 pm

The CBI will investigate the alleged irregularities in Chhattisgarh PSC Exam-2021, which was mired in controversy over the charges of favoritism in making recruitments.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai during a Cabinet meeting on January 3 this year had decided to refer the matter to the CBI for a comprehensive inquiry.

The notification for the CBI probe was issued by the Central government today.

The recruitment process for Chhattisgarh PSC Exam 2021 saw the release of a selection list for 170 positions spanning various departments of the state.

However, the release of these lists was met with widespread discontent among aspiring candidates, who alleged unfair practices and irregularitie

