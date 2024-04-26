CBI should enquire nexus between BJP & judiciary: Trinamul

Trinamul Congress has demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged understanding between a section of the judiciary and BJP leaders.

This comes after Amar Nath, BJP MLA from Onda in Bankura said that 59,000 more teachers will lose their jobs soon. Earlier, Suvendu Adhikari had said, “A major blast will take place early next week and that will shake Trinamul Congress to its foundation.” On Monday, Calcutta High Court scrapped the jobs of 25,000 plus teachers and non-teaching staff.

“If this is the scenario then we raise a question whether the order was written at the BJP office, which the High Court later endorsed or when the high court was writing the order, BJP leaders were present in the room. Under the circumstances, we demand that the CBI should inquire into the alleged nexus between the high court and the BJP,” said Trinamul Congress leader Kunal Ghosh.

He said, “It is really shocking to see the vicarious pleasure the BJP, CPM and Congress leaders got after 25,000 teachers lost their jobs,” maintained Mr Ghosh.

A section of television media and social media, along with the BJP had claimed that the SSC had not given a separate list of those who are not genuine candidates. Demolishing the claim, education minister Bratya Basu said on 20 December, 2023 and 5 January, 2024, SSC had given a list of genuine and not genuine candidates to the high court through an affidavit.

He said that not a single candidate has been given the job from the super numeric post which was proposed by the cabinet. “Only one candidate was given a job from the post following the order of Justice Abhijit Ganguly.”

He said the state government had moved the Supreme Court against the order and was waiting for its orders.