Atishi inaugurates Children’s Art Festival ‘Through the Eye of a Child’

Aam Aadmi Party’s National Spokesperson and MLA from Kalkaji, Atishi inaugurated the 22nd Annual Art Festival organized by Cultural Chauraha. The theme for this year’s festival was “through the eyes of a child”.

The exhibition was held in the Arpana Caur Art Gallery after a gap of 2 years owing to the Covid pandemic. Students from the age group of 7-15 participated in the event and showcased their painting skills.

“It’s an honor to be attending this event today, as an artist these students might appear to be young in age but their paintings are very mature” Atishi.

This year the exhibition was centered around exploring the world through the eyes of children. 18 students of different age groups participated in this exhibition.

“Painting is also a form of meditation and has really helped these children cope with stress and anxiety during the pandemic” Ms. Ritu Sangal, founder of Cultural Chauraha.

Ms. Sangal has been an art teacher and has been teaching young students expressive art therapy for the past 34 years. Atishi congratulated the co-founders on the successful organization of the event.

The MLA also emphasized the importance of bringing art to the mainstream curriculum in our schools. “If all of us could recall our school days, we probably learned more from our experiences outside the classrooms rather than from the mainstream subjects,” she said.

Ayan, a 7-year-old artist, was one of the participants in the exhibition. “To me, my art is a form of expression of my feelings towards life,” he said, whose idol is Picasso, dreams of creating several masterpieces as he grows up.

Along with Atishi, the exhibition was attended by the co-founders of Cultural Chauraha and several school students who were invited to attend the event. The exhibition will be running online till 23rd May’22 on www.culturechauraha.com