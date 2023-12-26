Atishi conducts inspection of Saket court complex

Delhi Law minister Atishi inspected the Saket court complex here on Tuesday.

During the inspection, the minister noticed issues of seepage in newly constructed blocks of the court complex, leading to dampened walls. Moreover, severe concerns of dampened walls were also raised by the Judges and lawyers present at the court.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the state of the court premises, Atishi said, “The Saket court complex is regularly used by a large number of judges, lawyers, and their staff. It is the government’s responsibility to ensure that these individuals face no inconvenience while performing their duties here.”

The minister directed officials to swiftly resolve these issues and take strict action against responsible engineers and contractors.

“The court is a prestigious institution where thousands come in pursuit of justice every day, and negligence in the court’s maintenance will simply not be tolerated. Stern action must be taken for inconvenience caused to judges, lawyers and citizens,” she said.

Atishi instructed officials to create a comprehensive checklist for necessary maintenance and repairs, addressing all issues promptly.

She further said the Delhi government under Chief Minister Kejriwal, is committed to improving the infrastructure of court premises and providing all necessary facilities, and lapses are absolutely unacceptable.

Last week, the minister visited the Rohini court complex. She had directed the Principal Secretary of PWD and the Law department to jointly prepare a detailed maintenance contract draft for the Rohini court complex by December 30.