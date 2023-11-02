AQI level at 999: GRAP Stage 3 imposed as choking haze engulfs Delhi-NCR

Delhi Air Pollution Latest News: Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi’s Anand Vihar area was recorded at 999 on Thursday as a choking haze blanketed the national capital and it’s surrounding areas. The overall air quality in Delhi deteriorated to “severe” category as most parts of the national capital recorded AQI levels in access of 400.

The haze was so thick that nearby buildings were hardly visible with many complaining of itching in their eyes and suffocation while breathing.

According to weather agency aqicn.org, the air quality in Noida’s Sector 62 on Thursday stood at 469.

The experts have warned the air pollution levels in the Delhi-NCR is likely to deteriorate even further in the next two weeks as farm fires in neighbouring Haryana and Punjab witness a sharp surge.

Unfavorable weather conditions have also added to Delhi’s air pollution worries as AQI in most areas have already crossed 400.

GRAP Stage 3 measures imposed in Delhi-NCR

Meanwhile, the central pollution control panel has imposed GRAP Stage 3 measures and banned all non-essential construction activities in Delhi-NCR. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has also banned the entry of diesel trucks into the national capital.

As per the SAFAR data recorded Thursday morning, Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 351 while the 24-hour average stood at 364 on Wednesday, 359 on Tuesday, 347 on Monday, 325 on Sunday, 304 on Saturday, and 261 on Friday.

This shows the upward surge in air pollution levels from AQI 261 on Friday to above 350 on Thursday.

Sadipur (407) Punjabi Bagh (416), Bawana (401), Mundka (420) were among the other areas where AQI levels were in “severe” category.

The concentration of PM2.5 in Delhi air was also reportedly more than five times higher than the safe limit of 60 micrograma per cubic meter. PM 2.5 levels measure the fine particles present in the air that can deeply penetrate the respiratory system upon inhalation.

As air polution situation continues to deteriorate, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has announced that government will ban construction activities in areas where AQI level has crossed 400 for five consecutive days.M

Meanwhile, health experts have warned people of severe health issues and a surge in asthma and other respiratory problems. They have also advised people to avoid outdoor activities such as morning walk, playing and long exposure to the air.