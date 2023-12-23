Delhi air pollution: GRAP-III reimplemented as air quality turns ‘severe’

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday announced reimplementing of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage III measures in Delhi after air quality turned “severe”. Under the GRAP III, all construction and demolition activities in Delhi will be banned.

Also, the plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles will not be allowed in the national capital.

“Under this, construction and demolition activities will be banned. Also the plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles will not be allowed,” Gopal Rai said.

Advertisement

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi read ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ over the last few days. However, it turned to “severe” category on Saturday, prompting authorities to re-impose the GRAP-III measures.

The overall AQI in Delhi has plunged to 400 due to a dip in temperature and reduction in wind speed.

Earlier today, a dense fog blanketed the national capital, leading to low visibility affecting flights.

The India Meteorological Department noted that the minimum temperature dropped to 9.6 degrees Celsius, which is two notches below the seasonal average.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality at Anand Vihar entered the ‘severe’ category with PM 2.5 and PM 10 at 500, while the NO2 reached 118, or moderate, the CO was at 65 or ‘satisfactory levels’.

The Bawana station recorded PM 2.5 and PM 10 at 500, both in the ‘severe’ category, while the CO reached 104 or ‘moderate’ levels, the CPCM data read.

In Dwarka Sector 8, the AQI monitoring station recorded PM 2.5 at 500 and PM 10 at 467, both in the ‘severe’ category while the CO was at 105, in ‘moderate’ levels.