As Delhi AQI turns severe, curbs on cars and construction return

The Delhi Government’s Transport Department on Sunday ordered a ban on the running of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four wheelers with immediate effect as air quality in the national capital turned severe once again.

All construction and demolition activities have also been banned. The decision was announced after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) ordered implementation of GRAP-3 measures.

“As per directions provided under Stage-III of the GRAP and under Section 115 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, it is hereby ordered that there shall be restrictions to ply BS-III Petrol and BS IV diesel light motor vehicles (four-wheelers) in Delhi with immediate effect, till December 9, 2022, or till downward revision in the GRAP stage, whichever is earlier,” the transport department order read.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi dipped into the ‘severe’ category on Sunday.

As air quality turned severe, the CAQM announced reimposition of restrictions as per Stage III of the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect.

AQI in Delhi’s Anand Vihar was recorded at 478, in JLN at 465, in IGI Airport (T3) at 465, and in ITO Delhi at 455–all in the ‘Severe’ category.