Delhi police enhances security measures for New Year festivities

The Delhi Police has enhanced security measures in the capital city to ensure public safety and peaceful New Year celebrations with focus on vigilance, effective crowd management and quick response to calls.

Over 10,000 personnel have been deployed in addition to special vehicles equipped with CCTV cameras and other surveillance tools for enhanced monitoring and patrolling.

Moreover, the force is focusing on areas having high footfall such as Connaught Place, Hauz Khas, India Gate, and areas near malls and markets.

Special attention will be given to traffic management, particularly to prevent dangerous driving behaviors like motorcycle stunts and drunk driving. Additional officers will support traffic police, and penalties will be imposed on violators, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Surender Chaudhary said, “In the South West District, seven Assistant Commissioners of Police level officials, 38 inspectors, 329 sub-inspector and assistant sub-Inspectors and 161 female personnel have been deployed for the celebrations.”

Additionally, 27 designated checkpoints with barricades have been set up, 14 quick reaction teams, 16 PCR vans and 35 key locations were identified where additional deployment has been done, he said.

The DCP said in Hauz Khas Village, which is a popular party hub, an additional deployment has been made and eight key prominent hotels have also been placed under enhanced security measures.

Moreover, there has been a ban on protests in the New Delhi district under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) during New Year.

The traffic police have also made elaborate arrangements in view of New Year celebrations. As per the advisory, on December 31 from 8 pm, vehicles will not be allowed towards Connaught place beyond Mandi House, Bengali market, Ashram Marg, Gole market, Patel Chowk and GPO among others.

The movement of traffic will be restricted in the inner, middle and outer circles of Connaught Place, except for those possessing valid passes.