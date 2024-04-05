Delhi man kills wife, daughter, before committing suicide

In a shocking incident, a 42-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and daughter before committing suicide in Delhi’s Nihal Vihar, the police said on Friday.

According to a police official, the man was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his house while his 38-year-old wife and four-year-old daughter were lying on the bed in a pool of blood.

It is said they were killed with a sharp object or weapon, while the door of the room was locked from inside.

The police received the information about the incident on Friday morning through a PCR call. Immediately, senior officers including, ACP Paschim Vihar reached the spot.

The family resided on the ground floor of the building at Nihal Vihar, while the fourth family member, the 22-year-old son of the deceased, who works as an electrician was not at home when the ordeal took place.

According to the DCP Outer Delhi Jimmy Chiram, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team and crime investigation teams were called on the spot, while a case under section 302 Indian Penal Code has been registered in this regard.

A lone surviving member of the family is the son of the deceased, who had gone out for work, and discovered the bodies when he got back in the morning, the police said.

The deceased identified as Ajay worked as a Halwai, and based on prima facie it seems that he first killed his wife and daughter with some sharp weapon and later committed suicide by hanging, the police added.

Further investigation was underway in this regard, the police official said.