Delhi govt pink ticket scheme crosses 150 cr mark

Former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)- led Delhi government’s Pink Ticket scheme launched in 2019, has crossed the 150 crore ticket distribution mark.

Taking to social media platform X, the AAP leader said,” Pleased to know that over 150 crore pink tickets have been distributed in DTC buses so far, enabling lakhs of women to travel for free every month. Savings from free commuting is now helping them support their families as Delhi’s son and elder brother, it is my dream that every daughter and sister becomes self-reliant and fulfils her dreams.”

Additionally, senior AAP leader Reena Gupta, highlighted the impact of the scheme on the lives of female commuters posted on X, “By 2024, over 150 crore pink tickets had been issued, offering women not only free bus services but also a pathway to greater self-reliance. This initiative has made public transport safer and more accessible for women than ever before. In the past five years, the number of women using buses has risen by 25%, with 15% now travelling without hesitation for the first time.”

Advertisement

Launched on Bhai Dooj in 2019, the scheme provides free travel for women on DTC buses. Under this scheme, females receive a single journey pass in the form of a pink ticket and the cost of the ticket is borne by the Delhi Government.