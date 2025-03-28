BJP accuses AAP of misleading public over Economic Survey, welfare schemes

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Friday alleged that ever since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lost the Delhi Assembly elections, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Atishi along with other party leaders has been making statements to mislead the public.

Sachdeva stated that if Chief Minister Rekha Gupta could not present the pre-budget economic survey, it was not due to negligence by the Delhi government but rather because the previous Arvind Kejriwal-led government had refused to conduct departmental audits to conceal its alleged corruption.

According to the BJP leader, from the very next day after losing the elections, AAP leaders, including Atishi, have been making statements regarding the Rs 2,500 Women’s Prosperity Scheme.

However, when the Delhi government allocated a budget for the scheme in the 2025-26 financial year, Atishi shifted focus to the issue of the pre-budget economic survey.

Sachdeva further asserted that the women of Delhi trust the BJP leadership’s promises regarding the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana and LPG cylinder distribution.

He claimed that they are aware these benefits will begin reaching them within the financial year 2025-26, following all regulatory procedures.