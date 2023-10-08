Delhi gets India’s biggest C&D waste recycling plant

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday inaugurated the country’s biggest construction and demolition (C&D) waste recycling plant in Delhi’s Burari area.

With this plant and further capacity enhancement, in the coming one to one

and a half years time, all such waste generated in the capital will be recycled, said Kejriwal.

This plant, which has a capacity of 2000 metric tonnes, will be able to process the construction waste, debris, and make bricks and tiles

out of the same.

He said there is a lot of construction waste generated in the capital which adds to the waste and increases filth in the capital.

While speaking to the media, Kejriwal informed that Delhi generates around 6500 tonnes of such debris watse daily, and with this plant’s operation around 5000 tonnes of such waste can be processed and further the government

is going to build a facility in Okhla to process 1000 tonnes, he added.

According to the CM, this plant will be a shot in the arm in terms of city’s waste management as it will enable the recycling of 95 per cent of the

construction and demolition waste of the city.

This Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s plant is located at Burari, while four other C&D recycling plants are at Shastri Park, Ranikhera, Bakkarwala and Mundka.

This plant has been developed with the latest technology and is the biggest plant of the country so far, according to Chief Minister Kejriwal.