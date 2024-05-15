BJP protests outside Kejriwal’s residence, demands probe in Maliwal incident

The Delhi BJP on Wednesday protested outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the alleged mistreatment of Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

Women activists of BJP’s Mahila Morcha led by its Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva demanded strict action against Bibhav Kumar, the personal assistant of Kejriwal, for misbehaving with Maliwal.

“The sisters of Delhi have come here to fight for the respect of another sister… Swati Malliwal, who has been the former chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), and has always spoken of women safety and advocated the concerns of women, and if she is herself not safe, that too in the CM’s residence then you can clearly understand the situation of Delhi,” Sachdeva said.

Sachdeva, hitting out at Arvind Kejriwal, said that the Delhi CM is silent on the issue.

Referring to AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s statement on the issue, the BJP leader said that he had accepted that an incident of misconduct took place at the CM house, and further questioned as to why there was a delay in taking action and why was Delhi CM not getting a formal complaint registered with the police in this regard.

Sachdeva alleged that there was a bigger conspiracy behind the entire episode, and claimed that if the police itself takes up the matter for investigation then a lot of things will be unearthed in this regard.

Meanwhile, BJP’s candidate from New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency Bansuri Swaraj has also condemned the incident and said that if Delhi CM is not able to ensure the security of his own party leader and MP at his residence, then how will he ensure security of women in the city.

On Tuesday, addressing the reporters, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said that what happened was highly condemnable and Delhi CM has taken cognizance of the matter and will take a strict action in this regard.

Singh had further said that it was on Monday morning that Swati Maliwal had come to meet Delhi CM at his residence, and while she was waiting in the drawing room, Bibhav Kumar also entered the place and allegedly misbehaved with her.

Singh added that the entire information regarding the incident was given to the police by Swati Maliwal as she called on 112 (Emergency Response Support System).