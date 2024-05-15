Kejriwal’s guarantee visible in every house: Mahabal Mishra

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the signature campaign carried out by the party in Tilak Nagar here, under the ‘Jail ka Jawab Vote se’ on Wednesday, evoked overwhelming support for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Participated by AAP’s joint candidate with INDIA bloc from the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency Mahabal Mishra and MLA Jarnail Singh, the event on Wednesday witnessed a surge in signatures on the ‘I Support Kejriwal’ board reflecting public trust and endorsement for Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership, the party said.

Kejriwal has got interim bail from the Supreme Court till June 1 in a money laundering case connected to the alleged excise policy scam.

Addressing the gathering, Mahabal Mishra said, “Every voter is considering himself Arvind Kejriwal with people being enthusiastic about removing the dictatorial government at the Centre. While on one hand, BJP’s guarantee becomes ‘jumlas’, Kejriwal’s guarantee is visible at every house.”

He further said, “The public knows we are their companions in joy and sorrow. We have always worked staying with them. AAP MLAa, councilors, organisation leaders, and workers, all are people who work by staying among the people. Our slogan is ‘we have worked, we will work and will respect the people’, so whether it is an AAP MLA or MP, everyone is a common man.”

Meanwhile, AAP’s Delhi State Vice-President and MLA Jarnail Singh attributed the overwhelming response to the campaign to the love the common people have for Arvind Kejriwal.

Reminding the people of Delhi about the voting day for Delhi on 25th May, he said, “Barely 10 days are left for the elections. You have a chance to reply to this dictatorship.”

Singh pointed out that the BJP had promised to give 2 crore jobs to the youth every year but no one got a government job. They had promised to reduce the price of petrol and inflation but did not do so. Today people are asking questions to BJP but they have no answer.

“Those who were their MPs for the last 10 years were never seen. The BJP was forced to change them. They had promised to double the income of farmers, but more than 700 farmers had sacrificed their lives due to Modi ji’s 3 black laws (farmer’s law). They have no answer to anything,” he added.

He pointed out that the people of Delhi have also seen the Kejriwal government. The chief minister has done more work than what he had promised, Singh said. “Arvind Kejriwal had promised to halve the electricity bills, he fulfilled it. Delhi has the cheapest electricity in the whole of India. Electricity bills have been waived. He built excellent government schools in Delhi. He improved the government health system,” the AAP MLA added.