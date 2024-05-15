Haroon Yusuf calls out Centre for law & order situation in Delhi

Congress leader and former Delhi minister Haroon Yusuf hit out at the ruling dispensation at the Centre over the law and order situation in the national capital and demanded fresh recruitment to fill the vacancies in the Delhi Police.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, the Congress leader lamented that no effort has been made to strengthen the understaffed Delhi Police force despite the manifold increase in the population of the city over time.

The Congress leader appealed to the Union home minister and the lieutenant governor of Delhi to fill the 13,500 vacant posts in the Delhi Police so that the police force could carry out its policing duties in the national capital effectively and check rising crimes.

He said the law and order situation is worse in the city with a 45 per cent rise in crimes against women and a 41 per cent rise in crimes against children.

The politician claimed a spike in crimes against the elderly and also cyber crimes as well.

He said crimes like murder, attempt to murder, snatching, robbery, abduction, assault on women and children have become frequent because of the alleged ineptitude of the ruling party at the Centre.

Referring to the Congress manifesto, he said it promises an effective crime prevention mechanism.

Accusing the BJP of protecting criminals who commit crimes against women, Yusuf said women’s safety and security have become a serious issue across the country.

The former Delhi minister also claimed that the crime rate in the country has witnessed a sharp rise during the past ten years, while Delhi topped the chart when it comes to crime despite being the national capital under the nose of the Union Home Ministry, he added.

Congress was concerned about Delhi’s law and order situation, he said and assured that the party would address this issue on a priority basis when the INDIA alliance comes to power at the Centre, as the promises in the Congress manifesto have assured that “Haath Badlega Halath”, and protect women and children from criminals, Yusuf added.