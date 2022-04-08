Mann directs Anti Gangster Task Force to stamp out gangsters from Punjab

With the Opposition blaming the Aam Aadmi Party government for the recent spike in incidents of crime, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday asked the Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) to stamp out gangsters from the state in order to repose people’s full faith and confidence in the law and order machinery.

Chairing a meeting with the newly constituted AGTF team led by Director General of Police (DGP) VK Bhawra this afternoon, Mann said his government is committed to wipe out the menace of gangsterism from the state that is a slur on the peaceful state like Punja. The AGTF would be absolutely empowered with requisite manpower, advanced technology, vehicles and adequate funds, he added.

“The responsibility of providing security to three crore people in Punjab lies with me and I will leave no stone unturned to boost their morale on this count,” the CM said.

Mann asked the officers to discharge their duties with utmost sincerity, honesty and professional commitment without any fear or prejudice. He assured the officers of AGTF team of all possible help to perform their duties efficiently as they are fully competent to face this gigantic challenge to vanish gangsters from the state.

He also authorised the AGTF to utilize the services of State Special Operation Cells (SSOCs) at Mohali, Amritsar and Fazilka in addition to the services offered by the 361 police stations across the state.

The CM also asked the AGTF chief to formulate Standing Order (SO) for its effective functioning demarcating its role, functions and responsibilities within a week.

Mann also emphasised the need to intensify efforts for interstate coordination for ensuring coordinated and effective action to curb the terror unleashed by the gangsters with heavy hand.

The CM on Thursday asked the Commissioners of Police (CPs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to play a frontal role in war against gangsters by personally conducting operations and interrogations.