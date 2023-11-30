Gangster planning target killings held in Punjab

The Punjab Police have arrested a notorious gangster, Karanjit Singh alias Jassa Happowal, an operative of a foreign-based gangster Rajesh Kumar alias Sonu Khatri and Jaspreet Singh alias Jassa Mohanwalia.

The gangster was hatching a conspiracy to execute targeted killings in the state, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Thursday.

“Gangster Jassa Happowal was wanted in at least six murder cases including the sensational double-murder of a mother and daughter, which took place in village Bhojowal in Jalandhar Rural last month, and other heinous crimes,” he said.

Advertisement

The accused had set the deceased ablaze after pouring kerosene oil on their bodies and faces.

Police teams have recovered two pistols – including .30 bore and .32 bore – along with two magazines and 10 live cartridges from his possession and impounded his black-coloured Splendour Motorcycle sans registration number plate.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said following reliable inputs that Happowal on directions of his foreign-based handlers hatching a conspiracy to execute three to four target killings and is on the way to conduct recce one of his next targets, teams from Counter Intelligence Jalandhar devised a plan and successfully arrested him after intercepting his motorcycle at outskirts of Jalandhar.

Sharing more details, AIG CI Navjot Singh Mahal said during questioning, Happowal confessed to being involved in six murder cases and other criminal cases pertaining to attempted murder, car-jacking, and looting.