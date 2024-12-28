BJP wants to stop Mahila Samman scheme: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday alleged that the BJP, fearing its defeat in the upcoming Delhi assembly polls after the announcement of the women’s welfare Mahila Samman scheme and the Sanjeevani Yojna, is trying to stop the same.

Addressing a press conference here, he condemned the LG asking for an inquiry into the alleged collection of details under the name of the scheme, while questioned, without taking any name, as to why no action was initiated against the BJP leader who was allegedly distributing cash to the voters.

He urged the people to come forward in large numbers and get themselves registered for both the Sanjeevani and Mahila Samman Yojana, assuring that he will get them implemented as soon as AAP is re-elected to power in Delhi.

Kejriwal said, “We had made an election announcement that if we win the election, we will implement it. I am happy that with this step BJP has made it clear why they are contesting the election. Today they have said that if you vote for them, they will not implement the Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana. They will stop free travel for women in buses, they will stop your free electricity, free water, mohalla clinics, free treatment and free education.”

He slammed the BJP, alleging that it did not have courage to complain before the LG themselves, and put Sandeep Dikshit forward, claiming that it is a clear indication as to how the BJP is colluding with the Congress against AAP, in a bid to defeat it in the upcoming polls.

He alleged that the BJP sent people to interrupt the registration camps for the Mahila Samman as well as the Sanjeevani Scheme. He alleged that the BJP’s intention is to stop all the citizen welfare services available free of cost in Delhi, starting from electricity, mohalla clinics, water and other such schemes.

Kejriwal claimed that a person approached him and said that he was just able to survive in Delhi with a limited income only because of the free services made available by the Delhi government.The AAP chief further alleged that it was for the first time in the history of the country that a BJP leader was openly distributing cash in a bid to induce voters to cast their votes in their favor.