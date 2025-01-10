BJP turning Delhi into crime capital of India: Kejriwal

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday accused the BJP of turning Delhi into the “crime capital of India”.

Addressing a rally here, he blamed the NDA-led central dispensation for rising crime in the national capital. He said the BJP’s neglect and “hatred” towards Delhi are the reasons they have not been in power in the city for 25 years.

Advertisement

“The saffron party has made Delhi the crime capital of India. There are robberies, chain snatchings, and gang wars in Delhi; it has become difficult for women to get out of their houses.

Advertisement

“BJP hates the people of Delhi. Due to their hatred, they have not returned to power in Delhi in the last 25 years. I have assured the people of Delhi that on forming the AAP government, RWAs will get funds from the Delhi government to appoint private security guards in their respective areas. It is not our aim to replace the Police… BJP has become a dharna party now.

“Yesterday, I went to the Election Commission to complain that the BJP is cutting votes of people of Purvanchal in the name of Rohingyas,” news agency ANI quoted the former Delhi chief minister as saying.

He reiterated his allegations of the BJP dividing voters from Purvanchal under the guise of Rohingya issues.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Friday used water cannons to disperse Bharatiya Janata Party workers protesting outside Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

The BJP workers were carrying out ‘Purvanchal Samman March’ protesting against Kejriwal’s alleged remarks against the people of Purvanchal.

Police used water cannons to disperse the protesting workers as they tried to cross the barricades put up near Kejriwal’s residence at Feroze Shah Road. Some BJP workers were also detained by the police.