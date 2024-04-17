28 bikers arrested in New Delhi for reckless driving

The Delhi Police arrested a group of motorcycle riders for alleged reckless riding in the New Delhi district area in the wee hours of Wednesday, the police said.

At around 3.30 am on Wednesday, a patrolling team alerted the staff of the Parliament and Kartavya Path Street Police Station about the 28 bikers who were indulging in negligent and rash driving.

Accordingly, the police teams of the two police stations established communication and coordination and finally intercepted the 28 two-wheeler riders and arrested them.

According to a police official, a case under section 279 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against 24 bikers at Parliament Street, while another case has been registered at Police Station Kartavya Path against four bikers.

Further investigation of the cases is underway, the police official added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police have stepped up prosecuting reckless drivers in a bid to ensure road safety, while actions are being taken regularly against those indulging in acts of negligence and causing danger on roads in a bid to film videos and also perform stunts.

In the past months, the police fined offenders on different occasions, while their vehicles were also seized as they were found indulging in dangerous driving or performing stunts on roads.

Special drives have also been carried out against drink driving, as the police have no tolerance against the nuisance which poses a threat to those travelling on the roads.