18 Delhi Police officials conferred medals for exemplary service

In recognition of their outstanding dedication and service, 18 officers and personnel of the Delhi Police have been conferred prestigious medals on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day of India, said the police on Wednesday.

The awards include two President’s Medals for Distinguished Service and 16 Medals for Meritorious Service, it added.

According to the police, Atmaram Vasudeo Deshpande, Joint Commissioner of Police and Shashi Bala, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Retd.) were awarded the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service while 16 others were awarded the Medal for Meritorious Service.

The police statement stated that Atmaram Vasudeo Deshpande’s exceptional contributions include the successful operationalization of the Welfare Unit of Delhi Police and the revival of the ‘Jansunwai’ initiative for grievance redressal. Currently he is serving as the Joint Commissioner of Police, Operations, Delhi; he is also responsible for managing the Deployment, PCR, and Communications units.

Shashi Bala, during her career, made significant contributions, particularly in investigating sensitive cases such as rape and matrimonial disputes. Her work in training school children in self-defence and her role as a Special Executive Magistrate in New Delhi District have been highly commendable. She retired recently in July 2024, the statement added.

Furthermore, sixteen officers and personnel of the Delhi Police have been honored with the Commendable Service Medal. Among them are 2005 batch IPS officer Joint CP Suman Goyal, DCP Rajneesh Garg, Statistics (JRO) ACP Satyapal Singh, ACP Arvind Kumar, ACP Renu Lata, ACP Neeraj Tokas, ACP Dinesh Chandra Pundora, Inspector (Computer) Dinesh Kumar Sharma, Inspector (Executive) Devendra Kumar, Inspector (Executive) Rakesh Singh Rana, Inspector (Executive) Satyendra Poonia, Sub-Inspector (Executive) Shahjahan S., SI (Executive) Surendra Singh, ASI (Executive) Virendra Kumar, ASI (Mounted) Hans Raj, and SI (Mounted) Suresh Kumar.