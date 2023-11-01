Punjab & Sind Bank celebrating Vigilance Awareness Week (VAW)

The Punjab and Sind Bank is celebrating Vigilance Awareness Week from October 30 to November 5.11.2023 in line with the directions of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) with the theme “Say no to corruption; commit to the nation”.

A special programme organized at the corporate office of the bank was inaugurated by P Daniel, secretary, Central Vigilance Commission. During the event, initiatives such as PSB Vigilance Manual and a few portals were launched.

Speaking on the occasion, Danial enlightened the staff with the vision of the CVC and the importance of preventive vigilance.

Swarup Kumar Saha, MD & CEO highlighted the recent developments of the bank in all the related domains and assured the secretary, CVC on behalf of the bank to be vigilant, transparent and quick is decision making.

Arup Kumar Agarwal, CVO highlighted the five thematic areas which are taken up by the CVC as focus area of Preventive Vigilance measures during the three months campaign period as a prelude to Vigilance awareness Week 2023 and requested all the staff members to participate in the activities to be conducted during Vigilance Awareness Week with zeal and enthusiasm.