# Business

Ravi Mehra takes charge as PSB executive director

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | October 10, 2023 3:15 pm

Ravi Mehra assumed the charge as Executive Director of Punjab & Sind Bank on Monday.

Prior to his elevation as executive director of the Punjab & Sind Bank, Mehra was general manager in the same bank since April 01, 2020.

A postgraduate in Commerce, Mehra started his career in banking with the Punjab & Sind Bank in the year 1988. He is a Certified Associate member of the Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB). In a career spanning over three decades, he gained vast experience and expertise in retail lending, priority sector, HRD, financial inclusion, planning, development, and Cenmarg.

While working as general manager in the Punjab & Sind Bank, he made a significant contribution to retail, agriculture & MSME(RAM) credit and Cenmarg.

