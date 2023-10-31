POWERGRID takes part in Vigilance Awareness Week

The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a Maharatna CPSU of the Ministry of Power, is organising various activities across its establishments in the country during the Vigilance Awareness Week (VAW) 2023.

In this context, the CMD, directors and CVO of the POWERGRID led a walkathon to spread awareness as part of VAW 23 celebrations on 30 October 2023. Employees of Corporate Centre Gurugram participated in the walkathon.

An integrity pledge was administered by K Sreekant, CMD, POWERGRID, to the employees and senior officials.

Advertisement

On the occasion, messages of President and Vice-President of India and Central Vigilance Commissioner were read.

The VAW is being organised from 30 October 2023 to 5 November 2023 to create awareness in the public and employees of the POWERGRID.