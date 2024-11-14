Under the Kharif procurement season 2024-25, paddy procurement in Uttar Pradesh has surged, with 2.86 lakh metric tons procured so far—an increase of 65,820 metric tons compared to the same period in 2023-24.

Payments to farmers have also been expedited, with Rs 543 crore disbursed thus far, ensuring that payments reach farmers within 48 hours, as directed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials here on Thursday said.

Last year, by November 13, 2.20 lakh metric tons of paddy were procured, benefiting 35,863 farmers, whereas 42,845 farmers have already sold their produce this year. This year, the government has increased the MSP by Rs 117 per quintal this year.

In a recent review meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized promptness and transparency in the procurement process. He instructed officials to ensure timely payments, provide essential facilities at procurement centers, and conduct regular inspections to monitor the process closely.

With the Food Department, PCF, UPSS, UPPCU, Mandi Parishad, and FCI actively engaged in the procurement, these efforts reflect the state’s commitment to supporting farmers and counterclaims made by opposition leaders, reinforcing that such criticisms are far removed from the ground reality.

Officials said paddy procurement began in western Uttar Pradesh on October 1 and will continue through January 31, 2025, covering districts including Bareilly, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Agra, Aligarh, Meerut, Jhansi, Hardoi, Sitapur, and Lakhimpur Kheri.

In eastern Uttar Pradesh, procurement started on November 1 and will run until February 28, encompassing Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Basti, Devipatan, Azamgarh, Varanasi, Vindhyachal, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Chitrakoot, and parts of Lucknow division like Rae Bareli and Unnao.

The government has set a minimum support price of Rs 2,300 per quintal for paddy and Rs 2,320 for Grade A paddy, with an additional Rs 20 per quintal to cover unloading, sieving, and cleaning costs.

To facilitate smooth sales, a total of 4160 purchase centers of the Food and Civil Services Department and other purchasing agencies have been set up in all the districts of Uttar Pradesh for the sale of paddy by farmers, operating from 9 am to 5 pm. Sharecroppers are also participating this year with renewed registrations.

For any assistance, farmers can contact the toll-free helpline at 18001800150. Additionally, they may reach out to the Food Marketing Officer in their district, the Regional Marketing Officer in their tehsil, or the Marketing Inspector in their block to resolve any concerns.