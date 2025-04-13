Sikhs have always defended nation and faith: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Khalsa Panth Foundation Day and the Baisakhi festival.

Addressing a program at a Gurudwara in Yahiyaganj here on Sunday, the chief minister paid homage to the unmatched legacy of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, who founded the Khalsa Panth in 1699 with a clarion call to protect the nation and uphold religious values.

He said the establishment of the Khalsa Panth aimed at awakening a spiritual and cultural resurgence across the world. Guru Gobind Singh Ji envisioned the Khalsa as a force to ensure righteousness and protection of dharma. He founded it with the Panj Pyare as a powerful stand against the tyranny of Aurangzeb’s rule marked by forced conversions through jizya (religious tax), demolition of temples, and grave violations against women’s dignity.

Highlighting the 325-year journey of the Khalsa Panth, CM Yogi praised the Sikh community for its unyielding bravery and devotion in defending the nation and its values during the most challenging times. He described the Sikh tradition, as initiated by Guru Nanak Dev Ji and furthered by Guru Gobind Singh Ji, as unparalleled and spiritually rich.

The chief minister emphasized the courage and spiritual purity that define the Khalsa, stating that Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s mission was to create “special people of God” who act with purity of heart and unwavering resolve. “His teachings remain a timeless inspiration for not only Sikhs but every Indian,” he remarked.

He said, “Wherever a Sikh is, he marches forward without fear or hesitation. That is why he is rightly called a Sardar.”

Expressing concern over the incidence of religious conversions in Terai and Punjab, the chief minister urged the society to reflect upon the root causes of these developments. He recalled how Guru Gobind Singh Ji chose the Panj Pyare — Dayaram from Lahore, Dharamdas from Delhi, Mohkam Chand from Dwarka, Himmat Rai from Jagannath Puri, and Sahib Chand from Bidar — without any discrimination, laying the foundation of a spiritual order based on equality and unity.

Calling Guru Gobind Singh Ji “the son of a martyred father and the father of martyred sons”, CM Yogi saluted his supreme sacrifice and valour. He added that wherever followers of Guru Gobind Singh Ji have gone, they earned respect for their strength, resilience, and unwavering commitment to justice.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath voiced concern over the migration of Sikh youth from the Terai region to foreign countries, emphasizing the need to strengthen the region that was once transformed into fertile land through the tireless efforts of the Sikh community in a malaria-prone area. He urged the youth to draw inspiration from the teachings of the Gurus and move forward with courage and conviction.

The chief minister also spoke about the nationwide observance of Veer Bal Diwas on December 26 in the honour of the supreme sacrifice of the four Sahibzadas (sons) of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. He mentioned that the initiative that began at the chief minister’s residence in Lucknow has now been adopted as a national observance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CM Yogi announced a grand celebration being planned in Uttar Pradesh. He urged the state’s Gurudwara committees to prepare a comprehensive program to mark the occasion with dignity and reverence.