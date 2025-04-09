Manufacturing sector provides Rs 2.81 lakh crore boost to UP’s GSDP under $1 trillion mission

The manufacturing sector plays a vital role in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s mission to make Uttar Pradesh a one-trillion-dollar economy. In the Invest UP 2.0 review meeting, officials here on Wednesday reported that the sector contributed Rs 2.81 lakh crore in 2024-25, achieving approximately 77 per cent of the year’s target.

An investment-friendly environment has led to the establishment of numerous new manufacturing units under Invest UP 2.0. These units are not only strengthening the state’s economy, but also generating employment opportunities. To position Uttar Pradesh as a manufacturing hub, an investment of Rs 3 lakh crore is projected for 2025-26, officials here claimed.

Advertisement

Under the Invest UP scheme, significant efforts have been made to develop the manufacturing sector in Uttar Pradesh. As a result, new manufacturing units are being established, and production is steadily increasing.

Advertisement

In 2024-25, the sector contributed Rs 2.81 lakh crore to Uttar Pradesh’s Gross State Value Addition (GSVA), against a target of Rs 3.61 lakh crore. During the same period, the state attracted Rs 50,000 crore in investments in the sector. Uttar Pradesh also recorded a 4.0 per cent growth in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), according to data released by the Government of India.

CM Adityanath has placed special emphasis on the manufacturing sector under Invest UP 2.0. The sector’s growth is not only boosting the state’s GSDP, but also generating new employment opportunities.

In the Invest UP review meeting, it was highlighted that an investment of Rs 3 lakh crore will be required to achieve a gross value addition of Rs 1.25 lakh crore from the manufacturing sector in 2025-26.

To meet this goal, efforts are being made to establish new manufacturing units and attract Foreign direct investment(FDI). Additionally, a land bank and raw material bank are being developed, while Aligarh, Unnao, Prayagraj, and Jhansi are being designated as special investment regions.