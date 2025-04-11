Akhilesh Yadav accuses Yogi govt of shielding Karni Sena

Accusing the BJP of a dictatorial streak, Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav said Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath has formed paramilitary forces of his activists in Uttar Pradesh on the lines of Adolf Hitler’s black shirts who used to do what they wanted.

Referring to the Karni Sena that stormed the residence of a SP MP in protest against his remark on Raja Rana Sanga in Rajya Sabha, the SP president said, “Whatever is happening in the state is happening at the behest of the government.”

Advertisement

The immediate provocation for Akhilesh Yadav was an attempt by some Karni Sena activists to show black flag to him during his visit to Aligarh.

Advertisement

He said the remarks of SP MP Ramji Lal Suman were removed from the record of the Rajya Sabha. “When something is removed from the record, the matter ends there. However, the BJP’s trust is not in democracy, but dictatorship.

Claiming that Narendra Modi was too unhappy with Yogi, the SP president cited the prime minister summoning officials in Varanasi to instruct them to take action against the rapists. “I think Yogi has lost the confidence of the PM,” he added.

Talking to the media after attending an event in Aligarh on Friday, Akhilesh Yadav said, “I said on many occasions that the history that does not lead us on the path of development and prosperity but creates confusion should be rejected.”

The SP president called the country a bouquet of different castes and religions. “The more we understand each other, hug each other, celebrate festivals with each other, the more our country will progress as the society will remain united.