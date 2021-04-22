The polling for the sixth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections in 43 constituencies across four districts of West Bengalely has occurred in a relatively peaceful manner.

According to the Election Commission, 70.42 percent of polling was recorded in the first six hours on Thursday. East Burdwan with more than 75 percent recorded the highest polling till 3 p.m.

East Burdwan recorded the highest turnout of 75.2 percent closely followed by Nadia that recorded a polling percentage of 74 percent. North 24 Parganas recorded the lowest voter turnout of 65.13 percent and North Dinajpur district recorded a voter turnout of 72.1 percent.

So far as individual constituencies are concerned Mangalkote in Nadia district with 77.84 percent recorded the highest voter turnout among all the constituencies. Similarly, Bangaon South in North 24 Parganas recorded only 51 per cent – the lowest voter turnout among all the 43 constituencies.

In this phase, elections are being conducted in nine constituencies each in North Dinajpur and Nadia districts, 17 in North 24 Parganas and eight in East Burdwan where 10,409,948 electorate will decide the fate of 306 candidates among which 27 candidates are female.

Looking at the earlier performance of all parties in these 43 constituencies in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Trinamool Congress had a lead in 24 of the constituencies while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had an edge in 19 seats.