Union minister predicts BJP government in Bengal in 2026

Union textiles minister Giriraj Singh has asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the government in West Bengal by 2026, following anticipated victories in Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

Speaking at two official events on Thursday, Singh criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamul Congress (TMC) government, alleging it has fostered lawlessness and appeasement politics in the state. Comparing Banerjee’s governance to that of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, Singh said, “West Bengal, under Mamata Banerjee has no law and order. The state is being run like a dictatorship, where opposition voices are silenced, dissent is crushed, and governance is dictated by a select group of ‘Muslim goons.’ Such governments cannot sustain for long.” The Union minister accused the West Bengal government of extending a “red carpet” to Rohingya refugees, endangering the safety of the Hindu community. “When Mamata Banerjee is in power, Hindus are on the verge of leaving their homes while Rohingyas are given a warm welcome,” he alleged. Singh also warned of immediate action to curb illegal immigration once BJP comes to power. “After forming the government in Jharkhand, we will seal the Bengal-Jharkhand border to stop infiltration. When BJP takes charge in West Bengal, infiltration will end permanently,” he said.

He expressed confidence in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) prospects in the upcoming Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections, saying, “The NDA will win in both states, and West Bengal will follow in 2026.” The minister also accused Mamata Banerjee of undermining constitutional norms and targeting dissenters, including the Governor with threats of arrest. “West Bengal’s people are suffering under a tyrannical regime, but they will give a fitting reply in the 2026 Assembly elections,” he remarked. Singh’s statements come amidst increasing political tensions in West Bengal, particularly following recent incidents of violence at Beldanga in Murshidabad district. The BJP continues to target the TMC over issues such as corruption, lawlessness, and alleged minority appeasement in its bid to make electoral gains in the state.

