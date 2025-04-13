Some people want set Bengal to burn: Abhishek on violence

After failing to fight us politically on the issue of development, many are trying to spread unrest in Bengal by sowing divisions in the name of religion. I appeal to all today to maintain peace and uphold Bengal’s legacy of harmony. We must all be alert and aware. Some people want Bengal to burn, said Trinamul Congress national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday.

Speaking on the SSC recruitment scam Abhishek Banerjee said that he respects the decision of Supreme Court and has faith in it. Banerjee stated that the verdict reflects BJP’s step-motherly attitude towards West Bengal and alleged the central government to block “MGNREGA funds of 59 lakh job cardholders”.

“We respect the Supreme Court and have faith in it. However, we have the right to criticise the judgement. I feel this verdict reflects the BJP’s consistent step-motherly attitude towards Bengal. Why am I saying this? They had blocked the MGNREGA funds of 59 lakh job cardholders. They even blocked the Awas funds due to some discrepancies. Action should be taken against the undeserving ones. However, just for a few undeserving candidates, the jobs of thousands of people cannot be taken away,” Abhishek Banerjee said.

He was narrating the experience of Seebashray camps in Diamond Harbour. “In second week of January, a nine-year-old named Altaf Hossain Ghorami came to the Sebaashray camp with breathing issues that restricted his mobility. A little more delay and it could be fatal for the kid. We referred him to JIMS and within two days, a team of doctors did a 12-hour surgery and ensured recovery for the kid. In this 75-day programme, a number of expert doctors, nurses, lab technicians engaged in thousands of diagnostic tests. Portable ventilator, X-ray machines, ECG machine, stretcher, and beds – every help was given for Sebaashray. I will be eternally grateful for this,” said Abhishek.

The way our state government has worked in the health sector in the past 14 years bringing in a transformation has been commendable. Those who were in power for 34 years had destroyed the health infrastructure. Our CM does not give us Swasthya Sathi but also changes the healthcare infrastructure – from medical colleges to super-specialty hospitals…Over 1 lakh beds have been added. The number of diagnostic centres has gone up from 40 to 4,000 in the past 14 years. Over 14,000 Suswasthya Kendras have come up across the state, declared the Diamond Harbour MP.

“As elected representatives, our work doesn’t end at being elected…When I came to work here, people mocked the Diamond Harbour model. But in the past 10 years, work amounting to Rs 5,580 crore has been done in the constituency. I can share facts with any opposition leader who challenges it. Started three years ago, Diamond Harbour Football Club is now the fourth club to qualify for I-League…If we want, we can do so many things. Those who engage in propaganda, it is their work to do so. We should instead focus on our work,” said Abhishek.