Governor Bose warns against violence

Governor C V Ananda Bose on Friday issued a stern warning against violence erupting across several districts of the state during protests against the recently-implemented Waqf Amendment Act. “Protests are acceptable in a democracy, but violence and lawlessness are not,” he said, urging people not to take the law into their own hands. The Governor confirmed that he has spoken to the state administration, including a confidential meeting with chief minister Mamata Banerjee. While he did not disclose the details of the meeting, he said he advised the administration to take strict action against those disturbing peace. Chief secretary Manoj Pant has reportedly assured him that firm steps are being taken. The unrest, which began earlier this week, intensified on Friday in districts such as Murshidabad, Malda, and South 24-Parganas. In Murshidabad’s Dhulian, violent mobs allegedly vandalised a private hospital and set it on fire.

Local sources also reported that Dhulian Municipality and the residence of local TMC MLA Manirul Islam’s brother, Kawsar Ali, were attacked. The MLA himself faced hostility while approaching the unrest-hit area, and his house near the Shamsherganj police station was reportedly vandalised. A large contingent of police and BSF personnel has been deployed across affected areas. Authorities have issued strict warnings against spreading rumours, with the state police promising tough action against miscreants.

In Dhulian, mobs set fire to multiple police motorbikes and vandalised the local police in-charge’s office and the Dak Bungalow Traffic Guard. The violence also spread to railway infrastructure—protesters sat on tracks overnight, stranding around 5,000 passengers. Many were rescued by railway authorities, but by morning, critical assets like signal relay rooms, control equipment, and electrical installations had been ransacked or torched. Eastern Railway’s report confirmed that significant damage occurred between Dhulian Ganga and Nimtita stations, where relay rooms, control systems, and lifting barriers were destroyed. Expensive electrical components were allegedly looted from the relay room, which is essential for managing train operations on the route. Although the situation showed signs of improvement by Saturday morning, tension remained palpable. BSF patrols continued through the night to prevent further flare-ups. Governor Bose reiterated: “While the right to protest is democratic, violence will not be tolerated. The state is fully prepared to act, and those breaking the law will face consequences.”

