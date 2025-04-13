Man gets life for murdering neighbour

A fast track court in Asansol has sentenced a person to life imprisonment in a murder case of his neighbour in presence of his mother about three years ago.

On 18 January 2022, one Fajal Imam of Charbi Mohalla in Rahamat Nagar, under Hirapur police station was murdered. His neighbour Mohamed Ali alias Sonu stabbed him repeatedly with a knife in his abdomen in front of his mother due to an old rivalry. To ensure his death he also slit his throat with the knife and later snatched a scooty from a passerby from the lane in broad daylight and fled away.

He was taken to nearby hospital in profusely bleeding condition and was pronounced dead by the doctor. On the same evening, his mother had lodged an FIR against Mohammed Ali at Hirapur police station.

Hirapur PS arrested him and trial started at the Fast Track Court in Asansol, in which 22 witnesses were produced before the court including the attending doctor of the hospital.

Binayananda Chatterjee, the government pleader said that all the witnesses had recorded secret statements before the judge and within three years the order had been padded in this murder case.