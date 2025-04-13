TMC blames opposition for violence

The Trinamul Congress in its X-handle wrote: “@WBPolice has made it unequivocally clear that no miscreant will be spared. The State Police is committed to taking the strongest possible action against anyone indulging in violence.

Those attempting to exploit the situation to create unrest in the state have been duly warned. Meanwhile, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh, speaking on the opposition’s role in the violence, said: “We are saying this repeatedly that a probe will investigate if BJP’s agencies are using source money to aggravate the matter.

Advertisement

At the same time, information is being gathered to see if a section of CPI-M and Congress are handing over political ammo to the BJP by provoking some people.

Advertisement