3 dead in separate incidents

At least three people have lost their lives in separate incidents across the district since Friday. In Shamsherganj, a father and son duo, identified as Hargobind Das and Chandan Das, were brutally murdered at their residence, local sources said. However no official communication was available regarding the identities of the deceased. According to local sources, a group of miscreants broke into the duo’s residence with the intent to loot. When the duo tried to resist, they were reportedly hacked to death with sharp weapons.

Simultaneously, violent protests escalated in other parts of the district, including Dhulian and Suti, over the controversial Waqf Amendment Act. On Friday, three persons, including a minor, were shot at during clashes. One of them died later. The deceased, a teenager, succumbed to bullet injuries in Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital after being injured in Suti’s Sajur More area.

Meanwhile, fresh allegations have emerged against BSF personnel for opening fire on civilians.

