Darjeeling MP visits Khoribari accusing police of inaction

At a time when communal tensions have been rising in the region—before Eid, during Ram Navami, and amid protests against the amended Waqf Act —Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, along with BJP MLAs from Siliguri and Dabgram-Fulbari, visited the Khoribari police station in the Phansidewa Assembly constituency of Darjeeling district on Saturday.

The visit followed a disturbing incident of desecration at a temple ahead of Ram Navami. Miscreants allegedly vandalised the Maa Kali Mandir in Vivekananda Pally, Chakkarmari, Bhajanpur, under the jurisdiction of Khoribari police station, leaving the local community shocked and outraged.

“It has been more than 12 days since the incident happened, yet the police have failed to identify or apprehend the culprits responsible for this heinous act,” said Raju Bista. He also claimed that this was the third such instance of sacrilege in local temples, with no conclusive action taken in any of the cases.

“In each case, the indecisive police action is deeply troubling and raises serious questions,” he added.

The Darjeeling MP urged the Khoribari police to take swift and stringent measures. “Failure to act only emboldens the perpetrators and threatens the peace and unity that have long defined our region,” he said.

Mr Bista appealed to residents of Darjeeling hills, Terai, and Dooars to remain united and not allow such cowardly acts to disturb communal harmony.