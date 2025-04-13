HC orders central forces to assist state police in Murshidabad

Calcutta High Court today in a ruling asked the state government to deploy central forces in violent-hit Murshidabad with immediate effect.

A special division Bench of justice Soumen Sen and Justice Raja Basu Chowdhury of Calcutta High Court, which was formed after the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, moved the division Bench of chief justice TS Sivagnanam while drawing his attention on deteriorating law and order situation in Murshidabad vis-a-vis a series of violence there, where three people had died so far.

The division Bench has also said that state police too would cooperate in maintaining law and order in its ruling.

Earlier, during the hearing today on Mr Adhikari’s prayer for deployment of central forces in Murshidabad, the division Bench had given the state a 45 minutes time frame to let know its opinion. The state in its submission said that it was not necessary to deploy central forces in Murshidabad right now and that the state DGP Rajeev Kumar has already gone there to take stock of the situation.

But the court in its ruling said: “The court can’t keep quiet should such a complaint like violence come to notice. It is the time to take punitive action by identifying the real culprits. To restore peace and harmony in Murshidabad is the main goal right now. This is why the deployment of central forces is needed. The deployment is likely to be extended in other areas too if complaints of violence come to our notice.

However, seven companies of Border Security force ( BSF) has already been deployed by the state in trouble-torn Murshidabad before Mr Adhikari had moved the high court.

Counsel of Mr Adhikari told the court that DM Murshidabdad was not letting the BSF to act. To this, the court wanted to know what they want?

To which the counsel of Mr Adhuikari said in court they were for deployment of CRPF personnel there.

Meanwhile, state DGP Rajeev Kumar today, at a press conference, said no violence would be tolerated. To save people’s lives is our duty.

He said,” To save peoples’ lives is our duty. The police are taking steps according to the requirements. But don’t take our patience as our weakness. The police will act if necessary.”

On the alleged rumour mongering, the DGP said: “Spreading rumours would have to stop. People’s cooperation is needed.”

The ADG, law and order, Javed Shamim, too came down heavily on the rumour mongering. In a message, he said: “Rumour mills are active round the clock to spread misinformation campaigns. People should be alert on this.”

Mr Shamin also said that till now, 118 people had been arrested in connection with the violence.