Trinamul leaders demand Naushad’s arrest for violence

Canning East MLA Saokat Mollah and Trinamul Congress leader Arabul Islam made explosive allegations today regarding police inaction behind political violence in Bhangar. According to their allegations, due to the police’s inaction, Bhangar had become a free-for-all zone for criminals, despite the enforcement of Section 144 CrPC. Arabul Islam and Saokat Molla, two ‘influential leaders’ of Trinamul Congress, appealed to the police to restore peace and demanded the immediate arrest of Bhangar MLA Naushad Siddiqui.

On Tuesday night, gunfire and bombs were part of violence. Trinamul’s winning candidate, Hatem Mollah was injured in the shooting and had to be rescued and taken to the hospital. It is alleged that the house of the Trinamul candidate, who won the panchayat samiti seat in that area was heavily bombed. In both cases, the allegations were levelled against the ISF. Trinamul MLA Molla at Ghatakpukur in Bhanard on Wednesday demanded raids and searches to restore peace in the area by rooting out anti-socials.

The area of South 24-Parganas has been on the boil ever since the day poll date was announced. Three people died last Tuesday, the day of the polls, two of whom were ISF supporters and one an ordinary villager. The police had implemented Section 144 CrPC in the area to prevent post-election terror and central forces are still patrolling different areas.

Despite these measures, terror in the area has not ceased. Saokat and Arabul claimed many residents of Bhangar relocated to other places to ensure their safety.