Abhishek’s expose threat on malign Bengal campaign

Trinamul Congress will be a driving force when a sensitive, responsible, secular and effective government is set up in New Delhi after 4 June, said national general secretary of Trinamul Congress Abhishek Banerjee.

“When the results will be out on 4 June, BJP will see how the people of the country have discarded him,” said Abhishek today. Mr Banerjee addressed two meetings in Howrah in support of the party’s nominee from Uluberia, Sajda Amhed and Prasun Banerjee from Howrah. The Trinamul had won both the seats in 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Mr Banerjee added, “It is unfortunate that some BJP leaders with a section of the media and the central agencies have hatched a plan to malign Bengal in front of the eyes of the people of this country. I do not say anything without proof. Very soon, I will tell people how that has been done. I cannot forgive them who have deliberately maligned our state. I do not say anything without proof,” he said while addressing a gathering at Shibpur.

Coming down heavily on the BJP for using religion to win the polls, he said “We believe that religion is private. We can go to the temples, churches or mosques, offer prayers but after we win an election, then our only religion is to serve the people. To serve the people is our only religion,” he maintained.

He added, “This year’s election is not to defeat a political party, it is to save our Constitution. BJP has spoken about one nation, one election and thus will take away the democratic rights of the people. This will change the Constitution and will destroy the social fabric of peace and harmony in our country. We believe in the philosophy of live and let live and BJP will destroy this completely. They will take our rights and will decide what food we will take, what dress we will put on. We will have to defeat this autocratic, divisive force,” he said.

Referring to the huge turnout on Monday, he said, “The huge gathering has come, not because they want to see and hear from me, they have decided to oust the anti-Bengal saffron party.”

He said a BJP leader had the audacity to tell that if voted to power, the BJP will stop Lakshmir Bhandar within three months. “assure that so long our government is in power, no one can stop Lakshmir Bhandar as it is a major step towards women empowerment,” he said.

Mr Banerjee took part in a road show in support of Mr Prasun Banerjee.