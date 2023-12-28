TMC slams BJP over menial job comment

Trinamul Congress made a scathing attack on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson for his statement that Bengalis work as domestic help in south India and their work is confined to menial labour, dusting, cleaning and sweeping. Kunal Ghosh, state general secretary of Trinamul Congress, said, “The BJP leaders hate Bengal and Bengalis from the core of their hearts.

The statement made by the spokesperson shows how much hatred the BJP has for the migrant workers,” he said, adding, “In different colleges and universities Bengali professors are working with honour. In Space Research Bengalis are doing excellent work.

In media houses, across India, Bengalis work with honour. The people of Bengal are watching the saffron party and will do the needful on the EVM.” Trinamul Congress tweeted: “@BJP4India spokesperson in a live debate said that Bengalis today work as domestic help in South India, confined to menial tasks like dusting, cleaning and sweeping.

This despicable comment is an insult to al hardworking Bengalis who engage in honest labour to earn their livelihoods. From deriding Bengal’s cultural icons to mocking our culinary traditions as how belittling our professional choices, BJP consistently exhibits contemptuous behaviour toward Bengal as its people.” Youth leader from the Trinamul Saayoni Ghosh wrote on her X handle: “Reflection of salp shiksha & prachand ahankar!

From time immemorial. Bengalis have worked as top notch Bureaucrats, techies, doctors, engineers, professors, artists, industrialists all over the world & very recently 31 scientists from WB were part of team Chan