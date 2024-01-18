State to hold classical music conference for first time

The state government for the first time will organize a Classical Music Festival from 19-21 January. Around 50 classical musicians will take part in the programme which will be held at the Ektara Mukta Mancha.

The classical artists for the first time will take part in a programme that will be held outside an auditorium. A programme will be held to pay homage to table maestro Hirendra Kumar Ganguly, popularly known as Hiru babu.

The conference will be held in six districts. The main purpose of the conference is to give a platform to the budding artists. West Bengal Rajya Sangeet Academy to find out budding talents, organize completion and offer short courses for six months and one year courses, where well-known trainers will give them training.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has recognized Kheyal in Bengali. To popularise Kheyal in Bengali, workshops had been held in 2018 and 2019 and training programme was held in 2020 to 2022. Classical music conferences are held in the districts. On 27 and 28 January, the musical conference was held in Chandannagore. In Durgapur, the classical music conference will be held on 10- 11 February. In Bankura, it will be held on 3-February; in Siliguri, it will be held on 11-12 February; Diamond Harbour in South 24-Parganas on 17- 18 February and West Midnapore on 24 and 25 February