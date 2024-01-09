“Meri zindagi ka sabse dukhad din”: Rekha Bhardwaj on demise of Rashid Khan

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, singer Rekha Bhardwaj has taken to her social media platform to pour out her grief over the sudden demise of the esteemed Ustad Rashid Khan. Expressing the profound sorrow she feels, she described it as the saddest day of her life. In a poignant post, Rekha shared, “Meri zindagi ka sabse dukhad din” (the most painful day of my life), underlining the depth of her emotions. She added, “Devastated. I do not want to believe it,” conveying the disbelief and shock that has gripped her.

The musical collaboration between Rekha Bhardwaj and Ustad Rashid Khan has been extensive, with numerous songs and joint performances marking their shared journey. Among their popular collaborations is the soulful track “Sakhi ri” from the movie Vodka Diaries, composed by the talented music director and singer Sandesh Shandilya.

The news of Ustad Rashid Khan’s untimely departure has triggered an outpouring of condolences from across the music fraternity. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, deeply affected by the loss, expressed her sorrow, emphasizing the magnitude of the void left behind. She visited the hospital to extend her condolences and stood in solidarity with the grieving family, acknowledging the immense contribution of the late maestro.

Advertisement

Suvendu Adhikari, the BJP’s chief in West Bengal, also joined the chorus of condolences, acknowledging the significant impact of Ustad Rashid Khan’s demise on the realm of Hindustani music. Reflecting on the void left by the Padma Bhushan awardee, Adhikari shared, “The sad and untimely demise of the Music Maestro would create a huge void in the sphere of Music, especially Hindustani Classical Music.”

As the music community mourns the loss of this maestro, the sentiments of grief and tribute continue to reverberate, with admirers and colleagues alike expressing their condolences for the departed soul.