Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival held in Delhi

Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra held its prestigious annual festival of Classical Music, the “Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival” in the national capital.

The Music Festival was held from March 27-29 at Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra Lawns, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi.

Designed and cultivated by Shobha Deepak Singh, the Director and Vice Chairperson of the Kendra, the Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival is one of the oldest in the country that celebrates Indian Classical Music by presenting extraordinary performances by legends and established artists in the realm.

The lineup was for this year again was extremely impressive and included Pravin Godkhindi with his young son Shadaj Godkhindi (Flute), the maestro Ulhas Kashalkar (Hindustani classical vocalist), well known Manjiri Asanare (vocalist), the legendary violinist N Rajam with her daughter Sangeeta Shanker (violinist), leading instrumentalist of today Sitar maestro Purbayan Chatterjee and the renowned maestro from Kolkata, Ajoy Chakrabarty (vocalist).

Through Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival, the Kendra has made a mark for itself in the arena of performing arts and has been nurturing its basic ideology of binding rich Indian traditions onto the wings of current generation as it paces through the clouds of materialism.

“For seven decades, Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival has served as a platform to celebrate the timeless beauty of Indian classical music,” said Padmashri Shobha Deepak Singh.