Ustad Rashid Khan, maestro of classical music, dies at 55

In a somber turn of events, the world of classical music bids farewell to the legendary Ustad Rashid Khan, who breathed his last today at the age of 55. The renowned classical singer, a distinguished member of the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana and the great-grandson of gharana founder Inayat Hussain Khan, succumbed to the complications arising from prostate cancer. Ustad Rashid Khan had been undergoing treatment at a Kolkata-based hospital, where his health took a critical turn after a cerebral attack last month.

Despite the relentless efforts of the medical team, Ustad Rashid Khan passed away around 3:45 pm, leaving behind a musical legacy that spanned over three decades. His departure met with deep sorrow from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who expressed her grief, saying, “This is a great loss for the entire country and the entire music fraternity. I am in a lot of pain as I still can’t believe that Rashid Khan is no more.” The chief minister visited the hospital to offer her condolences and stood in solidarity with the grieving family.

Mamata Banerjee announced that Ustad Rashid Khan would receive an honor with a gun salute and state honors before his final rites, scheduled for Wednesday. The maestro’s body will remain in a mortuary today. On Wednesday, it will be taken to Rabindra Sadan, where admirers can pay their last respects.

Ustad Rashid Khan’s musical journey began in Badayun, Uttar Pradesh, under the tutelage of his maternal grand-uncle, Ustad Nissar Hussain Khan. At the tender age of 10, he moved to Kolkata with his grandfather, Inayat Hussain Khan, continuing his musical education. His debut concert at the age of 11 marked the beginning of a stellar career, and by 1994, he had garnered widespread recognition for his exceptional talent.

Known for his mastery in the ‘Vilambit Khayal’ gayaki, Ustad Rashid Khan captivated millions of Hindustani vocal classical music enthusiasts. His deep connection with Hindustani classical music stemmed from his early influences, guided by the profound teachings of his grandparent, Inayat Hussain Khan. As the curtains fall on the life of this musical virtuoso, his melodies will resonate in the hearts of music lovers for generations to come.