Sourav Ganguly to set up steel factory in Salboni, West Bengal

Sourav Ganguly, a former captain of the Indian cricket team, will start a new business by establishing a steel mill in Salboni, a town in Paschim Medinipur, West Bengal.

Ganguly said the factory’s development would be finished in five to six months. He is accompanying Mamata Banerjee on her 12-day trip to Spain and Dubai, according to PTI.

On September 14, Ganguly said in a speech at the “Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS)” in Madrid that the cutting-edge facility would be finished in about a year.

Advertisement

As work on Bengal’s third steel mill has begun, Ganguly thanked the chief minister and said, “I just take this opportunity to thank the chief minister. Many of us think that I merely played cricket. However, we established a modest steel mill in 2007, and we will begin constructing a new steel plant in Medinipore in five to six months.

“This state has always invited the rest of the world for business,” he remarked, praising West Bengal for its open-door policy toward commerce.”The CM is in Spain right now for that reason. The government’s intentions to work for the young and state’s growth are extremely obvious,” he said.

Regardless of his current relationship with the Chief Minister, he claimed that his experience indicated the effectiveness of the procedure. It just takes four to five months to complete the entire procedure, I must tell you this from actual experience and not because I am with the Chief Minister, Ganguly said.

Ganguly reflected on his family’s entrepreneurial tradition, which his grandpa started some 50–55 years ago, and emphasized the state government’s assistance.