Police remand for 3 youth for murder

Hirapur police station, under Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) has arrested three persons allegedly for killing a youth near the famous Chinnamasta temple in Radhanagore on Friday night after some altercation.

They have been forwarded to Asansol Court today and sent to four days police custody for further investigations today. The three arrested persons are – Raju Karmakar, Bisal Bauri and Bijoy Bauri.

Sunil Kumar Choudhary, commissioner of police, Asansol Durgapur Police Commisionrerate said that one Mukesh Chouhan (36) was found dead on last Friday after locals informed the police.

“Immediately, after the recovery from the road, the dead body was sent to post-mortem on Saturday morning at Asansol district hospital and investigations had begun. Investigations so far revealed that the victim and the accused knew each other before and have been killed after being beaten mercilessly by the three persons after some dispute and altercations. All three of them have been arrested by Hirapur police and taken into custody to find out the reason behind the murder,” the commissioner of police added.

But, the most saddening fact is that the victim was alive all night and though he was screaming in absolute pain nobody came out to see him and send him to hospital and inform police. At wee hours, he succumbed to his injuries and blood loss.

The victim was a painter by profession and was riding a motorcycle in the evening.