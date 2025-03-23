Crisis on campus

As an alumnus of Jadavpur University and currently an Assistant Professor at Bidhan Chandra College, Asansol, I find myself increasingly disturbed by the recent turmoil on campus. Once a symbol of intellectual rigor and progressive student activism, Jadavpur University now finds itself in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. What should have been a forum for constructive discourse ~ the convention of WEBCUPA attended by educators across West Bengal and the Honorable Education Minister, Bratya Basu ~ descended into violence, chaos, and outright anarchy. Professors were assaulted, vehicles vandalized, and even the state minister was injured.

The scene was harrowing ~ professors who had traveled from various institutions, including many from Paschim Bardhaman, Purba Bardhaman and many other districts found their vehicles targeted, with windshields shattered and their personal safety at risk. For years, they had heard of the increasing radicalization on campus, but to witness it firsthand, to be subjected to the very hostility they had read about, was a rude awakening. What impression does this leave on the academic community? What message does it send to those who once held Jadavpur in the highest regard? The situation has since escalated, with students threatening an indefinite shutdown if their demands, including the withdrawal of legal cases, are not met by the administration.

But amidst the battle cries, have we paused to reflect on the deep er crisis unfolding? Jadavpur University, once an Institution of Eminence, has lost that status, and no one seems to be asking why. A university’s reputation is built on rigorous scholarship, a culture of debate, and an unwavering commitment to academic freedom. However, when these principles are compromised by recurring instability and a shift away from intellectual pursuits towards aggressive activism, it is inevitable that such a prestigious status would be revoked.

This should serve as a wake-up call, urging us to reflect on whether we are prioritizing institutional integrity or allowing it to be eroded by external influences and internal discord. Are we witnessing the death of academic excellence at the altar of aggressive and often politically driven protests? Jadavpur University has a storied legacy of student activism. Like many of my peers, I, too, engaged in protests, debates, and ideological struggles during my time there. But our activism was rooted in intellectual rigor and the power of argument ~ not in intimidation, violence, or disruption of public life. Today’s campus movements, however, seem to operate on a dangerous new principle: If you cannot out-argue your opponent, silence them with force.

A striking example of this was the recent violence at Jadavpur University, where educators, including professors from various districts, were subjected to hostility, their vehicles vandalized, and their personal safety threatened. The shift from intellectual debate to physical aggre – ssion raises a crucial question ~ have we abandoned the core values of discourse and dissent, replacing them with coercion and intimidation? This fundamental departure from rational activism raises an uncomfortable question: Have we failed as educators, mentors, and as a society in imparting the right values to our students?

Universities are meant to be sanctuaries of free thought, critical inquiry, and mutual respect. When protests turn into physical altercations, vandalism, and violent confrontations with faculty members, the movement loses its moral ground.

A glaring contrast can be drawn between historic protests such as the Anti-Emergency Movement of the 1970s ~ where students used literature, theatre, and peaceful resistance to challenge authority ~ and the recent unrest at Jadavpur University, where physical aggression and destruction of public property have overshadowed any meaningful dialogue. One of the biggest transformations in recent years has been the way ideological differences manifest on campus. During our time, students and teachers held differing opinions, but we engaged in dialogue, we questioned, we debated ~ we never resorted to physical attacks. Has our society now created an environment where ideological divergence is seen as an unbridgeable chasm, rather than a foundation for debate?

Social media has exacerbated this divide, as evidenced by its influence on student activism at Jadavpur University. Movements that once relied on grassroots organizing and in-person deliberation are now driven by viral trends and online outrage. In recent incidents, social media has amplified ideological divisions, allowing misinformation to spread rapidly and fueling reactionary responses. This shift has transformed protests into spectacles, where visibility often takes precedence over substantive dialogue. While social media has empowered student voices, it has also contributed to a culture of immediate backlash rather than sustained intellectual engagement. Platforms that could be used for intellectual exchange and mobilization of constructive activism have, instead, become echo chambers of misinformation, outrage, and hostility.

Protests are no longer about rational discourse but about who can garner more online attention. A movement’s success is measured by trends and retweets rather than real engagement and solutions. This shift has amplified polarization, making it harder for any genuine dialogue to take place. While student protests claim to fight for justice, it is undeniable that many who are not part of the movement suffer the most. Hundreds of students, eager to complete their education, now find their academic lives disrupted. In the name of student rights, are we infringing on the rights of those who simply want to study and build their future? Should student activism come at the cost of another student’s right to learn?

Another alarming trend in these protests is their tendency to spill beyond the university gates, blocking roads, disrupting public life, and inconveniencing thousands of ordinary citizens who have no role in university politics. The right to protest is fundamental in a democracy, but should it come at the cost of a citizen’s right to commute freely, reach work on time, or transport patients to hospitals without obstruction? The best protests resonate through their message, not through the level of disruption they cause. For instance, consider the Chipko Movement, where villagers peacefully hugged trees to prevent deforestation ~ without harming a single individual. Their activism was powerful because it appealed to the conscience of the people and policymakers alike. Today’s violent campus protests, on the other hand, alienate the very public whose support they seek. One of the most alarming aspects of recent events is the shift in student-teacher dynamics. Professors, who should be mentors and guides, are now viewed as adversaries. The physical assault on faculty members is not just an attack on individuals but a blow to the very foundation of academic discourse. How did we reach a point where students resort to violence agai – nst those who are dedicated to their intellectual growth? This erosion of respect is not merely a university issue; it reflects a larger societal problem. Has political polarization poisoned student activism to the extent that it is no longer about reform but about domination?

Have external forces hijacked student movements, turning them into pawns in a larger ideological battle? If universities become breeding grounds for political agendas rather than centers of free thought, we risk losing their true purpose. The ongoing turmoil at Jadavpur University is symptomatic of a deeper crisis ~ one rooted in political interference in university affairs, whether through student groups or administrative appointments. It has disrupted the academic culture and decision-making processes. Administrative inefficiencies in governance, failure to uphold academic integrity, and inability to handle campus disputes effectively have contributed to instability. The shift from intellectual debate to aggression, including the recent acts of violence against educators and visiting dignitaries, highlights a dangerous trend where dissent is met with hostility rather than dialogue (growing culture of intolerance). It requires urgent intervention.

As an alumnus, my concerns about Jadavpur University’s trajectory are deeply personal. The institution I once revered for its academic excellence and spirit of fearless inquiry is now at a crossroads. The question before us is urgent: Will Jadavpur University reclaim its place as a beacon of knowledge and constructive dissent, or will it con tinue down a path of unrest that erodes its very foundation? Universities should be spaces of enlightenment, not battlegrounds of violence.

The onus is on all of us ~ students, educators, parents, and policymakers ~ to restore dignity to debate and discipline to discourse. If we fail, we risk not only the future of Jadavpur University but also the broader future of academic and democratic traditions in this country. The time to act is now. Let us ensure that our universities remain temples of learning, not arenas of perpetual strife. Only then can we truly say that we have imparted the right values to the next generation.

The writer is Assistant Professor and Coordinator/ H.O.D., Department of Political Science, Bidhan Chandra College, Asansol